Lady’s CoCo Classic returns for 10th year of fishing for a cause

The Lady’s CoCo Classic is celebrating 10 years of uniting to fish for a cause and make waves in our community.

Held annually in Cocodrie, the Lady’s CoCo Classic has been fishing with the mission to bring together individuals with a passion for making a difference and raising Autism awareness.

“The Lady’s CoCo Classic is not just about fishing; it’s about making an impact. Our annual all-women’s fishing rodeo is more than just a competition, but a rallying point for those who care about Autism awareness,” said organizers. “Through sponsorships and donations, we fundraise with a purpose — to support Autism Society Bayou.”

In celebration of their 10th anniversary, the Lady’s CoCo Classic pledged $5,000 to Autism Society Bayou.

The 10th annual Lady’s CoCo Classic will take place July 17-19, 2025 at CoCo Marina. If you are interested in registering, whether you are an avid angler or looking to make a difference, please click here.

For more information, please visit their official website at https://ladyscococlassic.com.