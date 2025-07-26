LDWF announces 2025-2026 Statewide Deer Season Schedule

Get ready, Louisiana! Deer season is on the way!

This past week, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released the dates for the 2025-2026 deer season statewide. From archery to firearms, it’s time to start marking your calendar, prepping your stands and deep freezers, and giving your favorite taxidermist a call, and preparing your boss for when you ask for leave for those hunting trips!

Be sure the review the hunting regulations and guidelines before going out on your trip, available here. Check out the graphic below for this season’s deer hunting dates by area: