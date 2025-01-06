LDWF to conduct several Task Force, Commission, and Advisory Council Meetings to kick off 2025

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will conduct several Task Force, Commission, and Advisory Council Meetings during the first full week of 2025.

Community members are invited to attend to voice concerns and hear any important updates regarding the Sportsman’s Paradise. The dates, times, and agendas are as follows:

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission will meet at 9:30 AM on January 7, 2025 at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters at 2000 Quail Drive in Baton Rouge.

AGENDA:

Call to Order

Pledge of Allegiance and Prayer

Roll Call

Approval of January 7, 2025 Agenda

Adoption of December 4, 2024 Commission Meeting Minutes

Commission Special Announcements / Personal Privilege

Enforcement Report, December 2024 – Captain Davis Madere, Enforcement Division

Receive an Update and Award Presentation on the 2024 Louisiana Black Bear Hunting Season – Madison Sheahan, Secretary

Receive a Presentation on Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Employee of the Year Awards – Madison Sheahan, Secretary

Receive and Consider a Notice of Intent for Rule Changes Establishing Season Dates and Associated Rules and Regulations for the 2025-2027 Hunting Seasons – Dr. Jeff Duguay, Biologist Director

Election of Chairman and Vice-Chairman

Receive Public Comments

Adjournment

A live audio/video broadcast of this meeting will be available via Zoom. To view via webinar, register here.

The Louisiana Alligator Advisory Council will meet Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Lafayette Office (200 Dulles Dr.) at 10:00 AM.

AGENDA:

Invocation and Pledge

Election of Officers

Approval of Minutes from the April 2024 AAC Meeting

Notice of Intent to Extend the Alligator Hunting Season

Public Comment

Adjourn

The Louisiana Oyster Task Force will meet Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 10:00 AM at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.

AGENDA:

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call and Introduction of Guests

Approval of November 19, 2024 Meeting Minutes and the January 8, 2025 Agenda

Treasury Report

LOTF Financial Report & Oyster Tag Sales

Committee Reports

Public and Private Oyster Grounds Committee (Mitch Jurisich)

Enforcement (Captain Davis Madere)

Legislative (Jakov Jurisic)

Legal (Jakov Jurisic/ Brad Robin)

Research (Earl Melancon)

Coastal Restoration (Capt. George Ricks)

Marketing (BMF)

Health (LDH)

Aquaculture (Steve Pollock)

Joint Task Force Working Group (Mitch Jurisich)

New Business To Hear an Oyster Season Update- LDWF To Discuss the Oyster Harvesters License and the Required Training- OTF To Hear an Update on the Let the World Be Your Oyster Event- Anna Koehl, BMF To Consider Funding to Hire a Legislative Representative- OTF Officer Elections- OTF

Public Comment

Set Next Meeting

Adjourn

To listen in to the meeting via webinar register here. If you would like to call in via phone, you can log onto the webinar by dialing in at 215-861-0674, and using the password- 806520#

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. For more information, please visit their website or Facebook.