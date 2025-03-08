LDWF to host Father-Child weekend camping experience this April

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is excited to announce their annual Father-Child Families Understanding Nature (FUN) Camp this Spring.

The camp offers parents and children an opportunity to spend a weekend in the outdoors, re-establishing bonds and honing outdoor skills.

The family camp will run from April 4-6, 2025 at the Woodworth Outdoor Education facility south of Alexandria. The camp is open to parents with children from 10-13 years old. The Mother-Child camp is scheduled for October.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Registration is $50 for each family (a parent and child), and each additional child is $25 (limit two children per adult). The fee covers meals, lodging and supplies, including tents, used during the weekend. Bed linens and sleeping bags are not provided.

To register online, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fun-camp. For more information, contact Mitchell Hukins at mhukins@wlf.la.gov or 337-735-8685 or Amber Breaux at abreaux@wlf.la.gov or 985-882-9601.