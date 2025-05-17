Local law enforcement to participate in National Safe Boating Week, urges preparedness ahead of busy season

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division will be participating in “National Safe Boating Week” from May 17-23, 2025, which signifies the beginning of the spring and summer boating season.

During Safe Boating Week, LDWF will be reminding all boaters about the importance of being safe, responsible and knowledgeable while on the water. Safe Boating Week is the perfect time for all boaters to inspect their vessels to ensure that all required safety equipment is on board and that vessels are in good working condition.

LDWF agents will be out in full force during the week to perform boating safety checks that include making sure all personal flotation device (PFD) regulations are being followed and that each vessel has a sober operator.

“While our agents stand at the ready to help keep our waters safe, we rely upon our sportsmen to help us in this mission by always keeping safety as a top priority while enjoying time on the water,” said LDWF Colonel Stephen Clark. “Boating Safety Week serves as a time to emphasize safe boating practices in the lead up to Louisiana’s busy boating season.”

During 2020-24, there were 96 boating fatalities with an average age of 48. To date in 2025, Louisiana has reported five boating fatalities. Of the 96 boating fatalities from 2020-24, 78 were not wearing a PFD or 81 percent.

Each vessel should have enough PFDs on board for all occupants. LDWF regulations also state that anyone 16 years of age and younger must wear a PFD while underway in vessels less than 26-foot long. For more boating and PFD regulations, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov and click on the “Boating” tab.

Alcohol use is one of the leading causes of boating crash incidents and fatalities on the water. Alcohol consumption impairs a boater’s judgment, balance, vision and reaction time. The penalties for operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) are the same as driving a vehicle. Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose his or her driver’s license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case.

Of the 96 boating fatalities, alcohol was a factor in 21 fatalities or 22 percent.

LDWF also wants to remind anybody born after Jan. 1, 1984 that they are required to successfully complete a National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) boating education course to operate a motorboat over 10 horsepower. Since the safe boating course’s inception in 2003, over 160,000 boaters have been certified in Louisiana.

Of the 96 boating fatalities from 2020-24, 68 percent did not take a free boating education course.

LDWF offers these boating safety classes free of charge statewide with the class being mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1984 in order to operate a vessel over 10 horsepower. For more information and to schedule a safe boating course, please visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/boater-education.