Louisiana’s Annual Free Fishing Weekend returns June 7-8

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries invites all outdoor lovers to take part in the annual Free Fishing Weekend this June.

Louisiana’s Free Fishing Weekend allows residents and visitors to fish Louisiana waters without an otherwise required fishing license.

“Each year, we designate a weekend of fishing with no need to purchase a fishing license as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy one of our state’s most beloved pastimes,” explained LDWF Secretary Tyler Bosworth. “Please take this opportunity to make memories with your loved ones and introduce them to the great sport of fishing.”

While a fishing license is not required, all fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits, and gear restrictions, will remain in effect during Free Fishing Weekend.

For an added bonus, LDWF will hold the following events to teach the skills necessary to give you the best opportunity to catch fish. From lessons on bait choice, tackle setup, casting, and knot tying to fishing techniques, landing, handling and taking the fish off the hook, LDWF has you covered.

Get Out & Fish Event – Jennings I-10 Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

– Jennings I-10 Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM LDWF Intro to Fishing Course – Gretna City Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM

– Gretna City Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00 AM-11:00 AM LDWF Intro to Fishing Course – New Orleans Joe Brown Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM

– New Orleans Joe Brown Park – Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 1:00 PM-3:00 PM Youth Fishing Rodeo – Hammond – Zemurray Park – Sunday, June 8, 2025 from 8:00 AM-1:00 PM

In addition, a free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is still needed during Free Fishing weekend when possessing tunas, billfish, swordfish, amberjacks, groupers, snappers, hinds, cobia, wahoo, dolphinfish, and gray triggerfish. Registration for the Free Fishing Weekend ROLP begins June 2. Anglers should choose the “Free Fishing Weekend” option for the license type. Anglers can skip the “LDWF Fishing License Number” field.

A Free Fishing Weekend ROLP will only be valid Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8. An annual ROLP is still needed if possessing offshore species outside of Free Fishing Weekend. To register for a ROLP, please go to https://ldwf.wlf.la.gov/rolp/login.

LDWF reminds the public that, at any time outside of Free Fishing Weekend, anglers 18 and older must possess a Louisiana fishing license to fish in any Louisiana public waters. Anyone who decides to continue fishing for the remainder of the year must purchase a state fishing license at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/.