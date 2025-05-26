Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces cast for upcoming production of “Into The Woods”

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is excited to present the cast of their upcoming production, the fan-favorite Into The Woods.

Into the Woods is a 1986 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ quests.

“The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make,” said Le Petit. “This is such a talented group and we can’t wait for you to journey into the woods with us this summer!”

Into The Woods will run from July 11-27, 2025 with tickets going on sale June 11, 2025. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.

The cast of Into The Woods is as follows:

Jon Reeves – Narrator

Cooper Duplantis – Jack

Connor Lorence – The Baker

Jennifer Urbina – Cinderella’s Stepmother

Lindsay Berto – Cinderella

Tessie Guidroz – Jack & Cinderella’s Mother

Mindy Guidroz – The Baker’s Wife

Brinley Burlison – Florinda

Lexi Stephenson – Lucinda

Dezi Starr – Little Red Ridinghood

Haiden Stephenson – Wolf & Cinderella’s Prince

Evan Foret – Rapunzel’s Prince

Chirs Lelninger – Cinderella’s Father

Robyn Winslow – The Witch

Madi Wagner – Rapunzel

Dustin Guidroz – Steward

Thea Dillard – Granny & Giant

For more information, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne on Facebook.