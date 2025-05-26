Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces cast for upcoming production of “Into The Woods”

LSU Ag Recipe of the Month: Hearty Taco Bean SoupMay 26, 2025
DOTD announces temporary closure of Dularge Bridge for two weekendsMay 26, 2025
Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is excited to present the cast of their upcoming production, the fan-favorite Into The Woods.
Into the Woods is a 1986 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ quests.
“The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make,” said Le Petit. “This is such a talented group and we can’t wait for you to journey into the woods with us this summer!”
Into The Woods will run from July 11-27, 2025 with tickets going on sale June 11, 2025. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.
The cast of Into The Woods is as follows:
Jon Reeves – Narrator
Cooper Duplantis – Jack
Connor Lorence – The Baker
Jennifer Urbina – Cinderella’s Stepmother
Lindsay Berto – Cinderella
Tessie Guidroz – Jack & Cinderella’s Mother
Mindy Guidroz – The Baker’s Wife
Brinley Burlison – Florinda
Lexi Stephenson – Lucinda
Dezi Starr – Little Red Ridinghood
Haiden Stephenson – Wolf & Cinderella’s Prince
Evan Foret – Rapunzel’s Prince
Chirs Lelninger – Cinderella’s Father
Robyn Winslow – The Witch
Madi Wagner – Rapunzel
Dustin Guidroz – Steward
Thea Dillard – Granny & Giant
For more information, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne on Facebook.