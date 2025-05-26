Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne announces cast for upcoming production of “Into The Woods”

May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025

Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne is excited to present the cast of their upcoming production, the fan-favorite Into The Woods.

 

Into the Woods is a 1986 musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine. The musical intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairy tales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ quests.

 

“The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make,” said Le Petit. “This is such a talented group and we can’t wait for you to journey into the woods with us this summer!”

 

Into The Woods will run from July 11-27, 2025 with tickets going on sale June 11, 2025. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.

 

The cast of Into The Woods is as follows:

Jon Reeves – Narrator 

Cooper Duplantis – Jack 

Connor Lorence – The Baker

Jennifer Urbina – Cinderella’s Stepmother 

Lindsay Berto – Cinderella 

Tessie Guidroz – Jack & Cinderella’s Mother 

Mindy Guidroz – The Baker’s Wife 

Brinley Burlison – Florinda 

Lexi Stephenson – Lucinda 

Dezi Starr – Little Red Ridinghood 

Haiden Stephenson – Wolf & Cinderella’s Prince 

Evan Foret – Rapunzel’s Prince

Chirs Lelninger – Cinderella’s Father

Robyn Winslow – The Witch 

Madi Wagner – Rapunzel 

Dustin Guidroz – Steward

Thea Dillard – Granny & Giant

 

For more information, please visit Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne on Facebook.

