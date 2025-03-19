Legendary Cajun film director and storyteller Glen Pitre to speak at March Bayou Culture Collaborative

The Bayou Culture Collaborative is excited to present their March gathering of people and organizations focused on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture.

Screenwriter, film director, and multimedia storyteller Glen Pitre will serve as the guest speaker for the event, where he will tackle the complex question, “How do we make the past understandable to non-scholarly audiences when lifestyles, livelihoods, landscape, and even the language spoken have so radically changed?”

Born in Cut Off, Louisiana, Glen Pitre has spent most of his career writing and directing movies in and about the Louisiana bayous. “Best known for period dramas starring a diverse collection of Academy Award winners, Pitre has also worked extensively in documentaries for television and theaters. His books and novels range from folkloric studies to wickedly picaresque storytelling,” reads a biography about Pitre. “Pitre’s movies have earned him official selections at Cannes, Toronto, Sundance, etc.; countless film festival prizes; an Independent Spirit Award nomination; an honorary doctorate; a knighthood from France; and put his face on the cover of Written By, the official magazine of the Writers Guild of America West. Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert acclaimed Pitre “a legendary American regional director.”

In the context of southeast Louisiana, Pitre will now look at some of the ways the past can be not only preserved, but also made more broadly accessible.

The March Bayou Culture Collaborative will take place on Friday, March 21, 2025 from 12:00 PM-1:30 PM via Zoom. Interested participants can register here.

The Louisiana Folklore Society offers these gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, the Office of Cultural Development and the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Folklore Society on Facebook.