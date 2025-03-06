Lip Sync Terrebonne announces performers for highly-anticipated Season 4!

Lip Sync Terrebonne returns to the Houma area for Season 4 this March 15, 2025 with a new venue and new performers!

“Get ready for a night of epic performances, fierce competition, and non-stop entertainment—all for a great cause!” reads a statement from Lip Sync Terrebonne. “In an effort to raise funds for the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life along with bringing a new fun event to the area, Lip Sync Battle was formed. We now bring you Season 4! Our performers really brought the show during previous seasons. We expect the new performers to just start where the previous season left off. See photos from 2024’s Season 3 here.

Lip Sync Terrebonne will host Season 4 at Cypress Columns, in Gray. Food, wine, and beer will be included with purchased tickets– there will also be a cash bar along with a live auction. While tables are sold out, individual and couple tickets can be purchased here.

See who will be putting on their best performance below!

Layne and Jeff Bordelon: A husband and wife duo! She’s dedicated to raising funds to fight cancer every day, and he’s used to crunching numbers – but for one night only they are raising the energy on the stage all for the American Cancer Society! Waylon Thibodeaux, Misty Leigh McElroy, and Dustin McElroy: A musician who knows how to work a crowd, a marketing pro who can sell any performance, and hairstylist with style. They may come from different worlds, but together, they’re ready to put on a show you won’t forget! Desiree Neal and Jordy Falgout: By day, they’re crunching numbers and balancing the books in the world of finance, but for one night only, they’re trading spreadsheets for spotlights! Tim Stevens: Get ready to be blown away because he is laying down more than just bricks – he’s laying down the ultimate lip sync performance. Deejay Juice: Meet Justin Patterson AKA Deejay Juice, the teacher by day and DJ by night who’s all about the school the competition!