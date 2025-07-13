Living Word Church to host free back-to-school event for students

With the start of a new school year approaching, local families are invited to attend the Back to School Blessings event, offering free school supplies, haircuts, and lunch to help ease the financial burden of back-to-school preparations.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Living Word Church, located at 1916 Highway 311 in Houma. All students are welcome to attend.

In addition to receiving school supplies and haircuts, students and their families will be treated to a free lunch, including jambalaya and hamburgers. To schedule a haircut appointment in advance, families are encouraged to call 985-851-6915.

Organizers say the goal is to bless families and help relieve some of the financial pressure that often comes with back-to-school season. The event is open to the public, and families are encouraged to share the opportunity with others in the community.