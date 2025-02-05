Local artist Abbie Bourgeois to be featured as Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild’s Artist of the Month

The Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild has announced that they will feature local artist Abbie Bourgeois as their Artist of the Month for February.

Abbie Bourgeois is a native of Bourg, where she and her husband Brody Bourgeois are currently raising their four young children. Abbie was a Registered Nurse in both New Orleans and Houma prior to starting her family, and is now continuing to pursue her love for nature and creation through art.

“In 2019, Abbie was diagnosed with breast cancer and has been in complete remission since her initial treatment– but during this time, Abbie became obsessed with butterflies,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. “Abbie can see God’s hand in every stage of a butterfly’s life, and you’ll notice this obsession in much of her artwork.”

Abbie paints in acrylics, with her artwork featuring bright colors and unique textures. Abbie is also an award-winning photographer, and enjoys capturing wildlife and nature while out on the water with family.

“I’m so excited to be chosen as the February Artist of the Month,” said Abbie. “I enjoy nature, flowers, and all the beautiful things of God’s creation, and I’m honored to be able to share those things in my community through my photography and painting!”

Abbie’s artwork will be honored during a reception at the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild at 630 Belanger Street in Houma on February 7, 2025 from 4:00-4:00 PM. Her work will be available to see at the gallery the whole month of February.

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild on Facebook.