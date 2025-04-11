Local businesses encouraged to register for upcoming Terrebonne Parish Business Expo

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government invites local business owners to register in the upcoming TPCG Business Expo.

Elected officials, department directors, and partnering agencies that work with businesses on a regular basis will host panel discussions throughout the event.

The discussions will consist of important information for business owners in Terrebonne Parish, such as how to better navigate the government process, best practices when working with businesses, and opportunities on how to better serve our business community.

The Business Expo is free and open to the public and will be held from 8:00 AM-4:00 PM on April 22, 2025, at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. To register for the event, please click here. The deadline to register is April 16, 2025.

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government on Facebook.