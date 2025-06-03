Local Chambers announce Joint Legislative Luncheon: Hear from local lawmakers this June

The Houma-Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a special Joint Luncheon with our local delegation this June.

“This collaborative event offers an opportunity to hear directly from our elected officials as they share updates from the most recent legislative session and discuss key issues impacting our region,” said the Chambers in a joint statement. “Don’t miss this chance to connect with local leaders, engage in meaningful dialogue, and stay informed on matters that affect our businesses and communities.”

The luncheon will feature the following legislative leaders from our area:

Senator Robert Allain – District 21

District 21 Senator Mike Fesi, Sr. – District 20

District 20 Senator Gregory Miller – District 19

District 19 Representative Beryl Amedee – District 51

District 51 Representative Bryan Fontenot – District 55

District 55 Representative Jessica Domangue – District 53

District 53 Representative Joe Orgeron – District 54

District 54 Representative Jerome Zeringue – District 52

The Joint Chamber Luncheon will take place on June 24, 2025 at Cypress Columns from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM. Price is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. To register for the luncheon, please click here.

For more information about the Joint Chamber Luncheon please visit the Thibodaux, Lafourche, and Houma-Terrebonne Chambers of Commerce on Facebook.