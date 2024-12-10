Local Fire Departments to host holiday parades with Santa Claus this December

No need to wait for December 25– Santa Claus is coming to town early!

Local fire departments are excited to welcome a jolly elf on their routes this December. These first responders will be carrying on the tradition of parading through the neighborhoods they service with a very special guest on board– Santa will be waving to families as the fire trucks pass through certain streets!

Each fire department’s route will vary. Most will have maps or directions available on social media prior to Santa heading out. Santa’s route will also depend on the weather. Without Rudolph, it’s not safe to travel when it’s raining or foggy!

If Santa is visiting your local fire department and we missed his route, please share it in the comments on Facebook or email isabelle@rushing-media.com. See the list of routes below:

Bayou Cane Fire Department: We are thrilled to announce our Annual Christmas Parade featuring Santa riding atop our fire truck through our district! To ensure everyone has the chance to see Santa, we’ll be spreading holiday cheer on two separate days (Weather permitting on both days):

Saturday, December 14 – starting at 10:00 AM

Saturday, December 21 – starting at 10:30 AM

The exact routes will be shared later this week, so stay tuned to Facebook for updates! We can’t wait to bring the magic of Christmas to our community. Thank you for helping us make this tradition so special. Happy Holidays from all of us at BCFD!

Schriever Fire Department: Santa will be visiting the Gray/Ellsworth area on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Schriever will be Sunday, December 15, 2024, both starting around 9:30 AM. A link to the Santa Tracker will be posted an hour prior to the start each morning on their Facebook page.

Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Department: Santa Claus is planning to journey around the community on December 21, 2024.

Coteau Fire Department: Santa will join the Christmas Parade that will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2024 starting at 10:00 AM!

Bayou Dularge Fire Department: Santa and friends are coming to Dularge community on December 21, 2024! He will be starting around 8:00 AM by Jug’s Landing and making his way up Bayou Dularge and going down every parish and state roads in the community. Listen for the sirens and Christmas music. They will be throwing candy.

Grand Caillou Vol. Fire Department: Santa Claus is coming to Grand Caillou/Dulac on December 14, 2024 starting at 11:00 AM. The route will be the same as last year.