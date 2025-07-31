Louisiana Crab Task Force to meet in Houma next week

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Crab Task Force will meet in Houma next week.

The Louisiana Crab Task Force is responsible for advising LDWF and the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission on the management and development of the crab industry in Louisiana. The Task Force will meet on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 beginning at 10:00 AM at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Call to Order

Roll Call

Approval of the April 8, 2025 Meeting Minutes

Approval of the August 5, 2025 Meeting Agenda

Financial Report

New Business To Hear an Update on the 2025 LA Blue Crab Stock Assessment and Consider the Proposed 2026 DCTR Closure Areas- LDWF To Hear a Presentation on Recent LDWF Commercial Fishing Reports- LDWF To Hear a Presentation on a Degradable Bait Bag System- Dr. Branson W. Ritchie To Consider Nomination Proposals for the Vacant Crab Task Force Producer Seat- CTF

Public Comment

Set Next Meeting

Adjourn

The meeting will be held in compliance with Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law as defined by Louisiana R.S. 42:11, et seq. The public is invited to attend. To listen in to the meeting via webinar, register here.

If you would like to call in via phone, you can log onto the webinar by dialing in at (215) 861-0674, and using the password- 806520#

To sign up for LDWF commercial fishing alerts sent as text messages or as emails, visit http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/signup.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is committed to accommodating all reasonable special requests regarding access to our meetings. Please direct all sign language interpreting services or other accommodation needs to rlebreton@wlf.la.gov at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date.