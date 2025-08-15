Louisiana Representative Stephen Scalise to speak at Joint Chamber Luncheon in Larose

Business professionals, leaders, and community members from across the Bayou Region are invited to attend a Joint Networking Luncheon featuring U.S. Representative Stephen Scalise on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the Larose Civic Center.

Rep. Stephen Scalise is an American politician who has been the House majority leader since 2023 and the U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 1st congressional district since 2008. A member of the Republican Party, he was the House majority whip from 2014 to 2019 and the House minority whip 2019 to 2023.

The luncheon will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, offering attendees an opportunity to hear from Representative Scalise while networking with members of several regional chambers and industry groups.

The event is hosted in partnership by the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Chamber of Commerce, and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $35 for members of participating organizations and $45 for non-members. Reservations are required and must be made through your designated organization.

