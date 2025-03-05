Louisiana Shrimp Task Force to hold upcoming meeting in downtown Houma

The Louisiana Shrimp Task Force has announced that their upcoming meeting will be held locally in downtown Houma.

The Task Force Meeting will take place Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM at the Terrebonne Parish Government Tower Council Chambers. The address is 8026 Main Street in Houma.

The meeting will address important topics of interest to local fishermen. See the complete agenda below:

A. To Hear an Update on the Equipment Grant Program- STF

B. To Hear a Department of Health Update on the Shrimp Labeling Bill- LDH

C. To Discuss the Chinese Seafood Warning Label Program- Cheri Blanchard, SSA

D. To Discuss Rescheduling STF Washington, D.C. Trip- STF

E. To Discuss the LDAF’s Shrimp Sampling Contract- STF/ LDAF

F. To Hear an Update on Gulf Hypoxia – Doug Daigle

G. To Hear an Update on SeaD Consulting’s Shrimp Testing and Contract- David Williams, SeaD Consulting

H. To Consider Amendments to the Special Bait Dealers Permit Regulations- STF

I. To Consider Funding for 2026 LA Alive- STF

There will also be a section dedicated to public comments, so those with questions or concerns are encouraged to attend. If you cannot attend the meeting in person, please register for the webinar here.

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ official website.