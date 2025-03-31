Louisiana’s ultimate Star Wars Festival returns for 5th year, festival details unveiled

Grab your lightsabers! ‘May The 4th Be With You,’ Louisiana’s largest Star Wars celebration, will return to downtown Houma for their 5th Annual Celebration of all things intergalactic.

May the 4th Be With You is Louisiana’s largest Star Wars festival, organized by M4Louisiana, a nonprofit that blends Star Wars fandom with Cajun flair to raise funds for H.L. Bourgeois High School Band.

“Now in its fifth year, our event has grown from a small parking-lot gathering into a dynamic celebration of music, community, and creative fun—all while empowering local students to thrive in their musical journeys,” reads a statement from M4Louisiana. “Whether you’re a Star Wars superfan, a curious newcomer, or someone who loves supporting community events, we invite you to join us for our unique blend of galactic fun and Louisiana hospitality, and be part of a festival that celebrates community spirit.”

Louisiana’s largest Star Wars festival will take place on May 3, 2025 and will bring a day of food, live music, costumes, and much more to local Jedis–while raising money for local musicians. The schedule of the day is as follows:

Photos provided.

9:00 AM Festival Opens | Attendees explore vendors and get ready for the day’s events.

| Attendees explore vendors and get ready for the day’s events. 9:30 AM Jedi Academy (Session 1) | Interactive session for aspiring Padawans. (Stage or designated area)

Interactive session for aspiring Padawans. (Stage or designated area) 10:00 AM Cournoyer Performance | Live music or entertainment on the main stage.

Live music or entertainment on the main stage. 11:30 AM Jedi Academy (Session 2) | Second opportunity for Star Wars fans to learn lightsaber basics or Jedi skills.

Second opportunity for Star Wars fans to learn lightsaber basics or Jedi skills. 12:00 PM Acadiana Circus Show | Acrobatic and circus-style performance on the main stage or circus area.

Acrobatic and circus-style performance on the main stage or circus area. 1:00 PM Race Awards | Presentation for top finishers of the Kessel Run & Ewok Trot.

Presentation for top finishers of the Kessel Run & Ewok Trot. 1:30 PM Wookiee Calling Contest | Show off the best Chewbacca roar! Short competition on the main stage

Show off the best Chewbacca roar! Short competition on the main stage 2:00 PM HLB Band Performance | Local high school band performs, showcasing student talent.

Local high school band performs, showcasing student talent. 3:00 PM Cook-Off Winners Announced | Roux Wars judging complete; winners recognized at the main stage.

Roux Wars judging complete; winners recognized at the main stage. 3:30 PM No Posers | Two-hour band set on the main stage.

Two-hour band set on the main stage. 5:30 PM Lightsaber Demonstration | High-energy show perfect for photo ops and a grand send-off.

For more information as it becomes available, please visit their Facebook or website.