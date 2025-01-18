Love Notes: A Night of Romance and Melody returns this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, let your heartstrings be serenaded as the third annual Love Notes event returns to Thibodaux! Hosted by Dr. John St. Marie and the Nicholls Choirs, this enchanting evening of music, fine dining, and heartfelt connection will take place on Friday, February 14, 2025, at The Foundry on the Bayou. From 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM, guests will be immersed in a semi-formal celebration of love, music, and community spirit.

Prepare for an experience that delights all the senses:

Culinary Elegance: Savor a carefully curated four-course meal designed to complement the ambiance of love and camaraderie.

Savor a carefully curated four-course meal designed to complement the ambiance of love and camaraderie. Spellbinding Performances: Allow the talented Nicholls Choirs and guest artists to serenade you with melodies that will warm your heart and leave you breathless.

Allow the talented Nicholls Choirs and guest artists to serenade you with melodies that will warm your heart and leave you breathless. Silent Auction: Begin the evening with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar at 6 PM, while exploring an array of exciting auction items and experiences. Every bid supports the artistic endeavors of the Nicholls Choirs.

Begin the evening with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar at 6 PM, while exploring an array of exciting auction items and experiences. Every bid supports the artistic endeavors of the Nicholls Choirs. Moments of Connection: Celebrate with loved ones, friends, or simply yourself in a setting where music and meaningful moments intertwine.

The Love Notes event is not only a celebration of romance but also a vital fundraiser for the Nicholls Choirs. Proceeds from the evening will empower these talented vocalists to continue their journey of artistic excellence.

Individual tickets and reservations are now available for this highly anticipated event. Secure your spot and make this Valentine’s Day a night to remember. For sponsorship opportunities or auction item donations, contact Dr. St. Marie at john.st.marie@nicholls.edu or call 985-448-4606.