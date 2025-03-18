Love the Boot Week is almost here: How to volunteer in local Clean Up and Beautification Events

Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser invite everyone in every parish to care for their community during Love the Boot Week, April 5-13, 2025. Over 830 events are registered and over 20,000 volunteers are expected to volunteer their time during Louisiana’s largest litter removal beautification event.

“Love the Boot Week is an opportunity for people in every community in our state to gather to clean up litter, but more importantly, it’s a vehicle for promoting awareness and engagement with the goal of litter prevention,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I think when we get the state cleaned up, people will be less likely to litter. It affects not only tourism, but also our own quality of life and businesses. I encourage every person in every parish to pitch in, not just during this important week, but year-round.”

During Love the Boot Week 2024, 19,441 individuals volunteered a total of 100,712 hours at 760 events in all 64 parishes, leading to the removal of 347 tons of litter. In addition to litter removal, volunteers focused on community beautification, planting 921 trees and 4,408 plants, and refurbishing 366 gardens. An even greater impact is expected in 2025.

The following local events are offered in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes: (More information about volunteering can be found here)

Cut Off Cleaning Crew – April 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM

Golden Meadow Bayou Clean Up – April 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Bucket for the Bayou Clean Up at Market at the Marina – April 5, 2025 at 8:00 AM

FTCC Bayou Lafourche Clean Up Team – April 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM

City of Thibodaux Clean Up Event – April 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Keep Lafourche Beautiful Clean Up (North) – April 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Cleanup at Grand Isle State Park – April 5, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Love the Boot Expo with Keep Nicholls Clean – April 9, 2025 at 11:00 AM

District 8 White Boot Clean Up – April 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM

Grand Isle Clean Up Day – April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Keep Terrebonne Beautiful Clean Up – April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM

Larose Regional Park Clean Up and Beautification – April 12, 2025 at 10:00 AM

Loving Our Bayou Beautification – April 12, 2025 at 1:00 PM

“Love the Boot Week has grown into an incredible movement with the help of Louisiana’s caring citizens,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “If we all roll up our sleeves and work together to clean up Louisiana, we’ll see a difference.”

Keep Louisiana Beautiful is a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the Department of Culture, Recreation, & Tourism promoting personal, corporate, and community responsibility for a clean and beautiful Louisiana. KLB supports local communities through programs and resources for litter education, prevention, removal, enforcement, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability initiatives.

Love the Boot Week is made possible with support from Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Sponsors include Coca-Cola, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Cox Communications, New Orleans & Co., Energy Transfer, ExxonMobil, LA Capitol Federal Credit Union, LyondellBasell, Visit Jefferson Parish, EMR Group, Hotel Monteleone, Unum Group, Keep St. Bernard Beautiful, Visit St. Bernard, Allegiance Health Network, Baker Donelson, Cajun Coast, Cameron Parish Tourist Commission, Texas Brine Company, LLC, Winn Dixie, Avoyelles Commission of Tourism, Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Advocate-Times-Picayune, Lamar Advertising, and The Crawfish App.