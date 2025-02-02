LPPL presents “Snack Food Month” this February

The Lafourche Parish Public Library invites you to discover something delicious at your local branch this month!

All February long, library branches across Lafourche Parish will be celebrating “Snack Food Month” with a mix of fun, free, and yummy activities, all centered around snacks. Everyone in the community is invited to come out to these free events to enjoy an afterschool snack and an accompanying activity.

See the following dates, times, and locations to celebrate Snack Food Month below:

STOREFRONT – Monday, February 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM (kids), Popcorn Craft – Kick off Snack Food Month by making a “yummy” snack treat.

GHEENS – Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM (ages 12-17), Upcycled Chip Bag – Upcycle chip bags to create a unique bracelet.

CHOCTAW – Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM (all ages), Candy Notebooks – Learn how to recycle candy boxes into a useful and fun notebook.

THIBODAUX – Friday, February 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM (all ages, Homeschool Hangout), Healthy Snacks – Explore healthy snacks with Ms. Becky from LSU Ag.

RACELAND – Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 4:30 PM (all ages), Healthy Snacks – Sample some healthy snack options with Ms. Becky from LSU Ag.

LAROSE – Tuesday, February 18, 2025 at 4:30 PM (ages 12-17), King Cake Painting – In honor of Snack Food Month, make a yummy painting.

BAYOU BLUE – Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 3:15 PM (all ages), Snack Food Bingo – Have fun playing snack-themed bingo with a real snack.

LOCKPORT – Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 3:30 PM (ages 12-17), Terra Cotta Cupcakes – Turn terra cotta pots into cupcakes.

For more information about library events, please visit the Lafourche Parish Public Library on Facebook.