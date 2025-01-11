LSPO announces Free Concealed Carry Course scheduled for January 2025

Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a free concealed carry course on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

The class will be held at the LPSO Shooting Range at 3451 Highway 182 in Raceland. The free informational course will cover gun safety, storage, liability, and prohibited carrying locations. Residents are encouraged to take the training if they intend to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

The course will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end around 5:00 p.m. with a break for lunch. Those taking the course as a prerequisite to obtain the state concealed carry permit must stay for the entire course. Those wishing to attend simply for informational purposes can leave at any time. All participants must bring a handgun in good working condition, 50 rounds of ammunition, eye protection (sunglasses or eyeglasses are sufficient), and ear protection (muffs or plugs).

The course is free, but online registration is required in advance due to the limited class size. Click here to register for this course online. For more information, contact Captain Kevin Johnson at (985) 449-4481 or by email at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.

ABOUT CONCEALED CARRY IN LOUISIANA – Louisiana law allows persons age 18 or older to carry a firearm concealed within the state without obtaining a permit or training. The law only applies to those not otherwise prohibited from possessing a firearm by any state or federal law. The law also only applies within the state of Louisiana and is not reciprocal to other states. To carry concealed in those states with existing reciprocity laws, you must still obtain a concealed carry permit from the State of Louisiana.