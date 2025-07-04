Market at the Marina returns this Saturday, rain or shine!

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 8:00 AM-12:00 PM (rain or shine).

Attendees can expect farmers’ market vendors offering a variety of delicious and unique foods, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors who will serve various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities this month.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.

Terrebonne General Health System is the largest healthcare resource provider in southeast Louisiana that has taken the lead to deliver medical excellence and innovation to the people of Southeast Louisiana. Driven by a “high tech and and high touch” style of healing that offers an expansive range of services that provide hospital care and preventive care while also providing basic healthcare needs on and offsite.

Our highly skilled healthcare team consists of over 1,500 employees, with over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties. Our system has been honored with many prestigious awards and accolades for quality, safety, and patient experience on the state, national and international levels. Terrebonne General took the lead to initiate a public/private partnership with Ochsner Health which delivers crucial safety-net services for the region through Chabert Medical Center and is part of an alliance of healthcare- focused entities across the greater Gulf South region.

