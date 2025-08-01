Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, August 2, from 8 AM – 12 PM (rain or shine). This month’s event will feature over 60 farmer’s market and craft show vendors offering a variety of delicious foods and unique crafts.

This month’s nonprofit spotlight features the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) for Multicultural Donor Awareness. In honor of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center will be on site to share resources and support, while Terrebonne General Pediatric Care will be there to connect families with their clinic and services.

Attendees can expect a variety of delicious and unique foods, including seasonal fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, tea, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, and more. Additionally, there will be food court vendors who will serve various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance by Daytton Turner.

Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, will have kids’ games and physical activities this month.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 AM-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.