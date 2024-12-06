Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, December 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine).

December’s monthly featured non-profit is The Foundation for Terrebonne General. The Foundation will be selling raffle tickets in support of the Mobile CARE Clinic, which helps provide essential healthcare services to underserved communities, bringing medical care to those who need it most.

This special holiday edition of Market at the Marina will encompass activities for all to enjoy. The over 60 farmer’s market and craft vendor lineup includes fruits and vegetables, bread, jams, jellies, butter, meat and seafood, baked goods, pet treats, kettle corn, eggrolls, body items, candles, jewelry, art, home décor, and more. Children can enjoy the chance to visit Santa Claus, make holiday crafts, and play festive games. Attendees can also enjoy a live performance by St. Matthew’s Choir.

Additionally, there will be food court vendors with various hot-cooked foods. Insulated bags, perfect for holding temperature-sensitive items, will be sold for $10.

The Marina Sprouts, sponsored by Terrebonne General Pediatric Care, and St. Matthew’s Episcopal School STEAM Lab, will have engaging activities for kids to explore and experiment.

Market at the Marina is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 8 am-noon, at the Downtown Houma Marina, located under the Twin Span bridges and across from Terrebonne General Health System. The event is held rain or shine unless there is extreme weather. There is no cost to enter the Market.

The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

For the most up-to-date event information, including becoming a vendor or location changes, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook and Instagram or visit tghealthsystem.com.