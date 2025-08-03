Maximilian Kolbe Society invites all Catholic men of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to Kick-Off Mass and Fellowship

The newly-formed Maximilian Kolbe Society, a ministry of the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana warmly invites all men and their families of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to attend its Kick-Off Mass, celebrated by Bishop Elect Simon Peter Engurait on Saturday, August 16 at 4 PM at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux with an adult reception for all Catholic men to follow mass.

The Maximilian Kolbe Society is a new initiative designed to unite men across our diocese in fellowship, prayer, and a deeper pursuit of Catholic faith and brotherhood. The Kick-Off Mass marks the beginning of this important mission — a call for men to step forward in discipleship, strengthen one another, and grow together in Christ, as we support the new generation of Seminarians and their Vocation for the church.

Families are invited to attend the Mass and the Society especially encourages children to take part in this beautiful liturgy by Altar Serving. Parents may register their children to serve by visiting www.kolbesociety.org. Following the Mass, an Adult Men’s Reception will be held in the St. Joseph Life Center, featuring guest speaker David Dawson, who will speak on the topic of “Diving In: Trusting the Lord.”

“We’re excited to gather men from all corners of the diocese to pray, connect, and begin this journey together,” said Amy Ponson, CEO. “We invite every man who desires to grow in faith and fraternity to join us.” Whether you’re already active in your parish or simply seeking deeper purpose and community, the Maximilian Kolbe Society is a space to belong and be renewed.