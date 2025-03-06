Missing Mardi Gras? Houma Irish Italian Parade to roll at the end of March

Already missing the Mardi Gras parades? Houma’s beloved Irish Italian Parade will roll on March 30, 2025 starting at 12:00 PM at the corner of Westside Boulevard and Park Avenue. From there, the parade will follow the same route as Mardi Gras.

The parade will feature dozens of finely decorated floats with riders tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew! Bring your grocery bags, baskets, and more to collect your throws!

Photos provided by Explore Houma.

The Houma Irish Italian Parade will honor Grand Marshal Aloysius “Al” Poiencot, a hometown hero who holds the record in Terrebonne Parish for most amount of blood donated. Al has donated 277 pints of blood, totaling 35 gallons, and in turn saving 831 lives.

Photos provided by Explore Houma.