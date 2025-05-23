Mrs. Roper Romp returns to Downtown Thibodaux: Get groovy for a night of retro fun May 31

Amplify Events is bringing a beloved national phenomenon to the Thibodaux area for the second year in a row!

Get ready to romp around Downtown Thibodaux in your best caftan for cocktails and camaraderie! The second annual Mrs. Roper Romp Pub Crawl will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 6:00 PM.

The Mrs. Roper Romp are organized pub crawls that are sweeping the country in honor of the beloved character Mrs. Helen Roper from “Three’s Company,” running from 1977-1984. “Three’s Company” fans, or anyone who loves a good time, are invited to dress up in 70’s inspired caftans, red curly wigs, and costumes for these celebrations– and the fun will be in Lafourche Parish this weekend.

“We are seeing the Mrs. Roper Romp happening all over the country and we wanted to bring it to our area,” said Michelle Dugas with Amplify Events in a 2024 interview. “We decided to just throw the idea out there and have been blown away by the excitement and support from the community!”

“This laid-back, high-style event is all about fun, friendship, and fabulous fashion,” said Amplify Events. “There’s no schedule, no fee, and no pressure. Just show up, show out, and soak up the groovy vibes.”

For more information about the Mrs. Roper Romp, please visit Amplify Event’s Facebook page.