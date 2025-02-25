Nicholls Players unveil 2025 Spring Show: A powerful production of “33 Variations” by Moisés Kaufman

The Nicholls Players, a non-profit student theatre organization on the campus of Nicholls State University, is excited to announce their 2025 Spring Show.

Every fall and spring, the Nicholls Players performs one main-stage show in the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Talbot Hall. This spring, lovers of classic theater are invited to come out for the local production of 33 Variations: A Play by Moisés Kaufman.

33 Variations takes place in two parallel timelines– the audience will follow Beethoven as he writes the Diabelli Variations while going deaf, and a Beethoven scholar who is studying Beethoven while she is dying of ALS. The two timelines converge in this play about passion and the moments of beauty that can transform a life.

The Nicholls State University cast for 33 Variations is as follows:

Courtney Bergeron as Dr. Katherine Brandt – Senior majoring in Marine Biology from Montegut, LA

Senior majoring in Marine Biology from Montegut, LA Matteo Santiago as Ludwig Van Beethoven – Senior majoring in Mass Communication from Thibodaux, LA

Senior majoring in Mass Communication from Thibodaux, LA Aurora McManamon as Clara Brandt – Freshman majoring in Culinary Arts from Boise, ID

Freshman majoring in Culinary Arts from Boise, ID Andrew Thibodaux as Anton Schindler – Junior majoring in English from Houma, LA

Junior majoring in English from Houma, LA Daniel Aucoin as Mike Clark – Freshman majoring in Mass Communication from Berwick, LA

Freshman majoring in Mass Communication from Berwick, LA Alex Terrebonne as Anton Diabelli – Sophomore majoring in Culinary Arts from Cut Off, LA

Sophomore majoring in Culinary Arts from Cut Off, LA Nya Singleton as Dr. Gertie Ladenburger – Sophomore majoring in Nursing from White Castle, LA

Sophomore majoring in Nursing from White Castle, LA Madelene Sonnier as Flight Attendant/Machine/Nurse – Freshman majoring in Culinary Arts from Houma, LA

33 Variations will run from March 13-15, 2025 at 7:00 PM and March 16, 2025 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for non-students at the Mary and Al Danos Theatre in Talbot Hall at Nicholls State University. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information about the Nicholls Players, please visit their Facebook and website.