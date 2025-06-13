Paddle into Father’s Day Weekend: Inaugural “Cruisin’ Down Da Bayou” event launches in this Saturday

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Father’s Day Weekend out on the water? Look no further!

This Saturday, the E.D White Historic Site and Jean Lafitte Wetlands Acadian Culture Center are welcoming their inaugural Cruisin’ Down Da Bayou event– a fun-filled day of paddling down Bayou Lafourche in Thibodaux!

Grab your canoe, kayak, or pirogue and join the excitement!

How It Works:

8:00–8:45 AM – Sign in & drop off your boat at the E.D. White Historic Site

8:45–9:00 AM – Drive your vehicle to Jean Lafitte National Park

9:00 AM – Shuttle provided by City of Thibodaux brings you back to start

9:30 AM – Paddle begins

11:30 AM – 2:00 PM – Food, music, demos, and more at Jean Lafitte

Registration is $25, which covers the shuttle, food, music, and museum access. Be sure to pack your own sunscreen, lifejackets, and water. To sign up in advance, please click here. For further information, please visit Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou on Facebook.