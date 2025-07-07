Paint with Purpose: Community invited to ‘Rock da Boot’ and raise coastal awareness

It’s time to paint the town– literally!

The Leadership Terrebonne Class of 2025 is teaming up with the Terrebonne Parish Library System and the Terrebonne Levee & Conservation District to bring color and coastal awareness to our community. Those of all ages are invited to come paint rocks to be placed across the parish levees.

Project Rock Da Boot was started in 2023 with a mission to beautify the parish and educate young kids about coastal erosion and land loss in south Louisiana. That same year, the Leadership Terrebonne group visited several local schools and taught students how to preserve our coast –and each student was able to paint a rock in their own style, which were then brought to the new levee system in Cocodrie.

“I think this will be an ongoing project for the foreseeable future– which is not only great for our students, but for our coast too,” said Christian Bergeron, 2023 Group Leader. “We were happy to raise awareness while the students were able to help build a levee with their colorful rocks. We think this made a lasting impact.”

Photos provided by Rock da Boot Louisiana.

Bergeron explained that the painted rocks were a beautiful addition to the levee. Now, this mission is expanding to the community at large.

Rock da Boot rock painting is coming to the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Saturday, July 19, 2025 (Main Branch, 10:00 AM-12:00 PM and South Regional Branch, 1:00 PM-3:00 PM). There will be rock painting for all ages, information about coastal erosion, and community connection. Be sure to wear clothes you don’t mind getting paint on! Admission is free and open to everyone.

For more information, please visit Rock da Boot on Facebook.