Parish Presidents saddle up for Hobby Horse Showdown at Fletcher’s 5th Annual Derby Party

The Fletcher Foundation will host their fifth annual Derby Party this weekend, with delicious food, drinks, and even a special twist.

Sip on a classic mint julep or your favorite cocktail, savor delicious hors d’oeuvres, enjoy live music, and celebrate the most exciting two minutes in sports– all while raising money for Fletcher Technical Community College students.

“This is always a fun night as a community. We love having our alumni, students, and faculty come together,” said a representative from Fletcher Technical Community College. “We raise money for student scholarships and programming opportunities, so it’s for a great cause, too.”

In a special twist on the annual party, Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson and Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron will show down in a brand-new Hobby Horse Race.

“We were looking to shake things up this year, so when someone on our team pitched this idea, we ran with it,” continued the Fletcher representative. “We are happy they agreed to come out and have fun!”

Photos provided by Fletcher Technical Community College.

The Fletcher Derby Party will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 4:00 PM-8:00 PM at the Schriever Main Campus. Tickets are available for purchase here.

No Derby celebration is complete without show-stopping fashion! Attendees are encouraged to don their most elegant, extravagant, or wildly creative hat or pair of socks for a chance to win the Best Hat Contest and our Best Socks Contest. Come out for a great day benefiting our community’s future!

For more information, please visit the Fletcher Technical Community College on Facebook.

Written in partnership with Fletcher Technical Community College and edited for publication on the Times of Houma/Thibodaux.