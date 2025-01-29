Prep for Louisiana King Cake Fest with upcoming 2nd Line Fun: Sip, Savor, and Shop in downtown Thibodaux

Get ready to celebrate Mardi Gras in style at the highly-anticipated 2nd Line: Sip, Savor, and Shop event coming this weekend!

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, this exciting community celebration will transform downtown Thibodaux into a hub of Mardi Gras magic, offering exclusive deals, live entertainment, and the chance to support local businesses and education. The celebration will culminate in a lively evening gathering downtown from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, featuring music, entertainment, and a joyful Mardi Gras atmosphere.

“The 2nd Line Event is a great opportunity for local businesses to spotlight their offerings with creative specials and connect with new customers in the community,” reads a statement from the Louisiana King Cake Festival. “Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate, shop, and support the Thibodaux community. Whether you’re a local business looking to showcase your offerings or a guest ready to enjoy an unforgettable day, the 2nd Line Event has something for everyone.”

Guests with a $10 wristband can come enjoy special discounts, seasonal treats, and unique offers at participating businesses throughout Thibodaux. This wristband unlocks access to a variety of perks, including exclusive discounts, themed gifts, and complimentary services at select stops, and may be purchased here.

A portion of the wristband sales will benefit the Lafourche Education Foundation, which supports

programs that have a lasting impact on local schools and students.

Participating businesses in the 2025 2nd Line Event include:

Gumbo Weather

Luco

Off the Hook

Southern Magnolia

Fremin’s

Spahrs

Cinclare

Dear Boutique

Bayou Blends

Southern Nutrition

Cuvée

Be sure to visit Amplify Events & Promotions or the Louisiana King Cake Festival on Facebook for exciting updates about the event. Let’s make this Mardi Gras season one to remember the 2nd Line: Sip, Savor, and Shop Event in Thibodaux!