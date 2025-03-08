Rape Aggression Defense Course scheduled for March in Larose

Coastal Louisiana Congressman to speak at Terrebonne, Lafourche, and St. Mary Joint Chamber LuncheonMarch 8, 2025
Spring into good readsMarch 8, 2025
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on March 25-27, 2025, at Larose-Cut Off Middle School located at 13356 West Main Street in Larose.
This self-defense course designed for women will take place over three days. The class will begin at 6:00 PM. and end around 9:30 PM each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The class registration deadline is March 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM.
For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.