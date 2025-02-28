Read Across America is coming to Terrebonne Parish Libraries next month: Here’s what to expect

March is almost here, meaning its time to celebrate National Reading Month!

“One day just isn’t enough to contain our love for reading, so we’re keeping the bookish fun going all month long,” reads a statement from the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. “Get ready for some awesome activities, challenges, and events—there’s something for everyone!”

Local readers and book lovers can expect fun and exciting events all month long, including Read Across America Week starting March 2, 2025. Travel to different parts of the country, explore new worlds, and meet new people, all through the power of reading!

Here’s what you can expect this March at your local library:

Across America Reading Adventure! – Read three books at the library and help us color in the map as we journey across the USA!

– Read three books at the library and help us color in the map as we journey across the USA! Dress Up Week (March 10-14, 2025)– Come dressed as your favorite book character and show off your creative costumes!

(March 10-14, 2025)– Come dressed as your favorite book character and show off your creative costumes! Book Trivia Challenge (March 16, 2025 @ 3:00 PM) – Think you know your books? Test your knowledge and win cool prizes!

(March 16, 2025 @ 3:00 PM) – Think you know your books? Test your knowledge and win cool prizes! Book BINGO (March 24, 2025 @ 3:00 PM) – Get ready to shout “BINGO!” and play along with a literary twist!

(March 24, 2025 @ 3:00 PM) – Get ready to shout “BINGO!” and play along with a literary twist! USA Trivia Challenge (March 30, 2025 @ 3:00 PM) – Show off your knowledge of the United States in this fun and fast-paced trivia showdown!

(March 30, 2025 @ 3:00 PM) – Show off your knowledge of the United States in this fun and fast-paced trivia showdown! Regions of the U.S. Exploration (Every Saturday) – Join us each week as we explore different parts of the country, discovering fun facts, stories, and culture!

The National Education Association, which hosts the Read Across America program, has affiliate organizations in every state and in more than 14,000 communities across the United States. The organization aims to bring the expertise, drive, and dedication of 3 million educators and allies to advancing justice and excellence in public education.

For more information about local programming during National Reading month, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.