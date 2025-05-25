Regional Military Museum invites community members to Memorial Day Ceremony honoring all deceased veterans

This Memorial Day, the Regional Military Museum will host a heartfelt ceremony of remembrance— honoring not only those who were killed in action, but all veterans who have passed with a meaningful community event.

“Although Memorial Day is traditionally to celebrate service members who were killed in action, two years ago we decided to honor all veterans who have passed with the recognition they deserve,” explained Linda Theriot with the Regional Military Museum. “This day is all about remembrance, and we want to recognize everyone who served.”

Those who would like their deceased service member honored at the ceremony, please call (985) 873-8200 and bring a framed picture (8×10 or smaller) to the museum on the day of the ceremony. If you have no picture but would like their name read, please let organizers know before the event. Names that are included will be read out, and a friend or family member of the deceased is invited to come forward to ring the bell in honor of their memory.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on May 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Regional Military Museum. Alongside the Remembrance Ceremony, there will be a performance of the National Anthem by members of Joyous Sounds and a speech by Guest Speaker Stephen Domangue.

At 3:00 PM, there will be a playing of Taps by Denis LeCompte in participation with Across America.

“This is a great way to keep alive the memories of those who are no longer with us,” continued Linda. “It’s a very moving and significant service.”

The Regional Military Museum is a non-profit dedicated to preserving the memory of local heroes who served throughout American history. From displays dedicated to the stories of local veterans to authentic military vehicles, there is no shortage of unique exhibits and authentic artifacts to bring historic global events to a local level.

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Regional Military Museum on Facebook.