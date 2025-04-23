Regional Military Museum to honor all fallen veterans in Memorial Day Ceremony of Remembrance

This Memorial Day, the Regional Military Museum plans to continue its heartfelt tradition of remembrance— honoring not only those who were killed in action, but all veterans who have passed with a meaningful community ceremony.

“Although Memorial Day is traditionally to celebrate service members who were killed in action, two years ago we decided to honor all veterans who have passed with the recognition they deserve,” explained Linda Theriot with the Regional Military Museum. “This day is all about remembrance, and we want to recognize everyone who served.”

Those who would like their deceased service member honored at the ceremony are invited to bring a framed picture (8×10 or smaller) to the museum by May 19, 2025. If you have no picture but would like their name read, please call (985) 873-8200 by the same date. Names that are included will be read out, and a friend or family member of the deceased will come forward to ring the bell in honor of their memory.

Photos provided.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place on May 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM at the Regional Military Museum.

“This is a great way to keep alive the memories of those who are no longer with us,” continued Linda. “It’s a very moving and significant service.”

For more information as it becomes available, please visit the Regional Military Museum on Facebook.