Register now for the 76th Annual Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival at New Orleans City Park

Registration is now available for the 76th Annual Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival at New Orleans City Park, coming on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Hosted by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the City Park Conservancy, the Big Bass Rodeo is the oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the nation and offers categories and activities for all ages and skill levels.

The Big Bass Rodeo consists of adult, youth, and team divisions for bass and bream anglers to compete and offers student anglers a chance to compete in the Battle for the Bass Student Fishing competition. Anglers can also fish Bayou St. John in kayaks or other non-motorized vessels and try their luck at landing the largest bass and other fish species in the Boats on the Bayou competition.

A FREE, family-friendly Fishtival is also held in conjunction with the Rodeo providing music, games, activities, and educational exhibits.

Photos provided by LDWF.

Register to compete in this year’s 76th Annual Big Bass Rodeo this spring. No registration is required for the FREE Fishtival. The fishing starts bright and early and the FREE Fishtival starts at 9:00 AM. Let’s make this year’s rodeo and Fishtival the biggest and bassiest year yet!

If you are interested in being a sponsor, vendor or exhibitor at the Fishtival, or event volunteer, please contact Danica Williams (dwilliams@wlf.la.gov).

Anglers 18 and older participating in these events must possess a valid Louisiana recreational fishing license. To purchase a license, click here.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license here. To receive email or text alerts, signup here.