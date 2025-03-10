Registration is now open for the 14th Annual Bayou Lafourche Cleanup

Save the date for the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program‘s 2025 Bayou Lafourche Cleanup!

Volunteers will gather together to cleanup Bayou Lafourche on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 8:00 AM -12:00 PM in partnership with Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou Tourism and the Bayou Lafourche Freshwater District.

All photos provided by the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program.

“Each year, hundreds of volunteers remove (literally) tons of trash from all 106 miles of Bayou Lafourche, split between 13 sites from Donaldsonville to Leeville, in an effort to protect the bayou and its resources,” reads a statement from the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program. “In 2024, we were joined by over 300 volunteers who removed 9.22 tons of trash from the bayou.”

Beyond its natural beauty, recreational uses, and bountiful flora and fauna, Bayou Lafourche is critical to South Louisiana and our community– everyone benefits from the bayou every single day. It provides drinking water to over 300,000 citizens across Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, and Ascension Parishes, and sends fresh water and sediment to our fragile coastal marshes in Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. It’s also a great economic driver for South Louisiana as the only potable water source for Port Fourchon and the offshore energy industry based there.

Those interested in helping keep our bayous clean are invited to join organizers at one of their sites in Donaldsonville, Belle Rose, Napoleonville, Labadieville, Thibodaux, Raceland, Lockport, Larose, Cut Off, Galliano, Golden Meadow, or Leeville to participate. Participants will be given the option to clean up on the bayouside, roadside, or on the water by boat. Please note that participants who choose to clean up in the water will be responsible for their own boat. Volunteers will be given all the supplies they need for a successful day, snacks, and a free t-shirt!

To register today, please click here, and stay tuned for more information!