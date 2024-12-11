Restore Grand Isle Day set for this Saturday, seeking volunteers for plantings

Looking for a fun way to give back this weekend? Come help restore the beautiful Grand Isle with several planting events this Saturday!

“Join us for two meaningful events focused on restoring Grand Isle’s environment,” reads a statement from the town of Grand Isle. “Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference—sign up today!”

The first event of the day will be an Iris Planting in Lafitte Woods, hosted by the Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative and the Town of Grand Isle, where volunteers will plant the I. giganticaerulea species iris. This marks the year’s only planting at this site as part of a restoration project started in 2018 with the Grand Isle Garden Club.

The Iris Planting will take place on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at The Nature Conservancy’s Lafitte Woods Gilletta Tract. To RSVP or for questions, please email licisaveirises@gmail.com.

Photos provided by Grand Isle on Facebook.

The second event of the day will be a Tree Planting with Restore Grand Isle

Restore Grand Isle and the Grand Isle Garden Club. Volunteers will plant Live Oak and Citrus Trees around the old Community Center and playground, thanks to a grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

The Tree Planting will take place on Saturday, December 14th, 2024 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the Old Community Center and Playground in Grand Isle. To RSVP or for questions, please email restoregrandisle@gmail.com or call Ronnie Sampey at (985) 226-3766.

Come help restore and beautify Grand Isle, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come!