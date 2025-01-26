Rotary Club of Downtown Houma introduces new cook-off and festival coming this February

The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma is excited to introduce the newest festival and cook-off to Terrebonne Parish–Get ready to eat your butts off!

The local club will host the first-ever Bourbon & Butts Pork Cook-Off this February! Community members are invited to come out to Courthouse Square in downtown Houma for a sizzling day of family fun, live music, refreshing drinks, and delicious barbecue– while witnessing your friends and neighbors battle it out for the title of “Pork Butt Champion.”

“This mouthwatering event invites the community to come together for a day of delicious food, fun, and philanthropy,” reads a statement from the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma. “The cook-off will feature 3-person teams competing to create the best pork butt dish, with all proceeds going towards local initiatives.”

Funds raised during the event will support the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma’s operating fund, which finances impactful initiatives, such as:

Scholarship programs for local students

Hurricane relief efforts, including the purchase of a cook trailer

Legion Park School Field Day sponsorship

Providing police vests for local law enforcement

The inaugural Bourbon & Butts Cook-Off will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025 from 12:00-5:00 PM in downtown Houma. General admission is $10, with children 12 and under are free. For more details, to register a team, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please email bourbonbuttsrotary@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.