Roux For A Reason announces 2025 event date, team registration now open

Roux For A Reason, a local cook-off raising money to fight cancer, is excited to announce the date for their 2025 event.

Roux For A Reason was founded eight years ago to support cancer patients in our community by making a difference in their treatment and recovery processes. Contributions from this event stay local, providing crucial support at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Since the creation of this event, Roux For A Reason has raised a total of $478,363 to help fight cancer.

Photos provided.

“We are excited to announce that our event proceeds will be dedicated to funding a comprehensive nutrition program at Terrebonne General Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. The program will provide for a full-time Registered Dietitian on staff in the Cancer Center allowing every patient free access to education and nutrition support before and during their treatment,” reads a statement from Roux For A Reason. “Traditional health insurance plans do not fund this type of care for oncology patients, so many patients aren’t seen by a dietitian until they are already facing malnutrition and their treatment plan is compromised. Our goal is to help patients in the Bayou Region from the beginning, so that their bodies are in the best condition possible to FIGHT cancer.”

The 2025 Roux For A Reason will take place on February 8, 2025 beginning at 10:00 AM at Southdown Plantation in Houma. Alongside a delicious and fierce cook-off, there will be live music, kids activities, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

Photos provided.

If you are interested in registering a 4-person team to compete in the cook-off, please click here. Gold, Silver, Bronze, Platinum, and Exclusive awards will be presented. For questions or further information, please visit Roux For A Reason’s official website or Facebook page.