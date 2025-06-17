Rox’s Bar in Thibodaux to host “Yappy Hour” in support of homeless animals this weekend

This weekend, Rox’s Bar in Thibodaux is inviting the community and their pups to help homeless animals in need.

The local bar will has announced they will open their patio to dogs for a special “Yappy Hour,” with 10% of all sales from the going to benefit the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter. There will also be a donation box available for blankets, towels, food, toys, treats, and more, which will be donated directly to the shelter.

“Join us for a fun day of socializing, drinks, treats, and belly rubs– for the dogs of course!” joked Rox’s Bar on Facebook. “We are so excited to see you and your pups.”

The Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter is dedicated to providing care, safety, and shelter for animals that are abandoned, lost, or surrendered by their owners. They ensure that the animals receive proper food, water, medical care, and socialization to prepare them for adoption or re-homing. Donations, such as the ones from the Rox’s Bar event, help these animals find good homes.

The Yappy Hour will take place on June 21, 2025 beginning at 11:00 AM. If you are planning to attend the event, please ensure that your dog remains leashed during their time on the patio. There is a newly-installed pet waste station for your convenience.

For more information about the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter and pets for adoption, please visit their website.