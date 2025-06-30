See the July Summer Experience calendars for Terrebonne, Lafourche Parish Public Libraries here

66-year-old man shot on Park Avenue; Houma Police Department still investigating
June 30, 2025
66-year-old man shot on Park Avenue; Houma Police Department still investigating
June 30, 2025

Photo provided by the Terrebonne Parish Public Library.

Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Public Libraries have announced a exciting lineup of performers coming this July.

 

These events, which are part of the library’s summer experiences, are free and open to the public. The mission of the Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Public Libraries is to provide the residents access to books and other resources that will inspire lifelong learning, while strengthening our communities. This mission becomes even more emphasized during the summer while school is out, and the libraries present their highly-anticipated Summer Experiences and performances.

 

The Summer Experiences coming this July are as follows:

 

Terrebonne Parish Public Library – For more information, please visit their Facebook.


 

Lafourche Parish Public Library – For more information, please visit their Facebook.

Thibodaux
Lockport

Larose
Choctaw

Storefront
Raceland

Gheens
Bayou Blue

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Photo provided by Explore Houma.

June 27, 2025

The Bayou Pride Picnic returns to Houma this Saturday for a day of family fun

Read more