See the July Summer Experience calendars for Terrebonne, Lafourche Parish Public Libraries here

Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Public Libraries have announced a exciting lineup of performers coming this July.

These events, which are part of the library’s summer experiences, are free and open to the public. The mission of the Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Public Libraries is to provide the residents access to books and other resources that will inspire lifelong learning, while strengthening our communities. This mission becomes even more emphasized during the summer while school is out, and the libraries present their highly-anticipated Summer Experiences and performances.

The Summer Experiences coming this July are as follows:

Terrebonne Parish Public Library – For more information, please visit their Facebook.

Lafourche Parish Public Library – For more information, please visit their Facebook.