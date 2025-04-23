Set a course for adventure: Pirates & Boots Festival returns this weekend, celebrating bayou spirit and a cleaner Terrebonne

Ahoy, mateys! Set your course for a day filled with excitement, fun, and community spirit at the annual Pirates & Boots Festival!

“This vibrant celebration is more than just a festival – it’s a testament to our cherished bayou heritage and a chance to make a real difference in our community,” reads a statement from Keep Terrebonne Beautiful. “The festival will not only offer lots of fun, but will also go towards raising money to further the mission of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful.”

The mission of Keep Terrebonne Beautiful is clear: to empower the citizens of Terrebonne Parish to take personal responsibility for preventing litter and enhancing the beauty of our beloved parish.

Photos provided by Keep Terrebonne Beautiful.

From lively pirate performances to toe-tapping music that echoes the rhythms of the bayou, the Pirates & Boots Festival promises a day packed with adventure and joy for attendees of all ages. The 2025 event will set sail on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM at the Houma Downtown Marina, with a pirate invasion and costume contest, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, live music all day, black powder demos, and more.

Celebrate our bayou heritage and support Keep Terrebonne Beautiful as we work together to protect and beautify our community! For more information about the Pirates & Boots Festival, please visit Keep Terrebonne Beautiful on their official website or Facebook page.