Share the Spark: TPPL to host Art and School Supply Swap at the Main Library

The Terrebonne Parish Library System invites the community to participate in its first-ever Art and School Supply Swap, happening Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM in the Large Meeting Room of the Main Library.

This unique event encourages residents to donate unused or gently used art and craft materials, helping to divert reusable items from landfills while supporting creativity and sustainability in our community.

Patrons who donate supplies between July 21 and August 1 will receive an early bird ticket, granting them exclusive access to the swap from 11:00–11:30 AM before it opens to the public at 11:30 AM.

How it Works:

Donate: Bring new or gently used art and craft supplies to the Main Library from July 21 through August 1.

Early Bird Bonus: Donors receive a ticket for early entry on Giveaway Day, August 2.

Swap Day: On August 2, browse and select from a wide variety of donated supplies to spark your next project.

Accepted Donations Include:

Sewing materials (fabric, thread, needles, etc.)

Yarn, crochet, and knitting tools

Paintbrushes, tubes and bottles of paint

Canvases and drawing pads

Beads and stringing materials

Paper, card stock, scrapbooking supplies

Stickers, stamps, and stencils

Frames, easels, art project kits

Fun craft items like pom poms, pipe cleaners, and glitter

Please Do Not Donate:

Broken or dried-out materials

Electric equipment

Lumber, loose boards, or large wood pieces

In-progress or completed artwork

Solvents, gallons of paint, or other strong-smelling materials

For questions about what items are acceptable, please contact Cierra Hughes at chughes@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861 ext. 240.

Join us to share your surplus supplies, discover something new, and help promote environmentally-friendly creativity in Terrebonne Parish!