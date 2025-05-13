South Louisiana Community Orchestra returns for first concert of 2025, “Classics for Springtime”

The South Louisiana Community Orchestra will return for their first concert of the year, “Classics for Springtime,” next weekend.

This springtime concert will be conducted by Dr. John St. Marie, Assistant Professor and Director of Choral Activities at Nicholls State University.

An accomplished and versatile musician, conductor, and educator, Dr. St. Marie holds Bachelor degrees from Loyola University in Music Therapy and Voice, a Master of Music degree in Conducting Performance from California State University, Fullerton, and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Music from the University of Southern California with an academic minor in music history, and concentrations in instrumental conducting and sacred music.

Dr. St. Marie was the Director of Choirs from 2010 until 2017 at the internationally-acclaimed arts program of the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, leading students to renowned musical futures. Dr. St. Marie is further a frequent soloist and has garnered critical acclaim for his versatile, impassioned, international performances. His vocal talents can be heard on 11 popular movie soundtracks, several commercial, and also popular video games on the Xbox and Playstation platforms. He has been on numerous Grammy Nominated classical recordings with the Los Angeles Master Chorale (under the direction of Paul Salamunovich), and Pacific Chorale (under the direction of John Alexander) and has even sung on pop music albums including Barbra Streisand’s Higher Ground. See his full biography here.

“Classics for Springtime” will be held Sunday, May 18, 2025 beginning at 3:00 PM at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Houma.

“A special thanks for the Bayou Regional Arts Council National Endowment for the Arts. We look forward to entertaining you next weekend!” said the South Louisiana Community Orchestra.

The mission of the SLCO is to provide a quality string orchestra to the community which instills an appreciation and awareness of stringed instruments. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.