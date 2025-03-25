Spread Your Wings: Join the Terrebonne Parish Library’s magical La Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic this April

Grab your best wings and get ready for a magical event as we welcome spring!

The Terrebonne Parish Public Library will host their annual La Mariposa Butterfly Release and Picnic on April 12, 2025 at 11:00 AM at the Main Library. Young nature lovers are encouraged to come dressed up in wings and festive spring outfits.

The event will feature the release of live butterflies, who grew up at the Terrebonne Parish Library, into their community garden. There will also be story time, an outdoor walking parade, and time for a bring-your-own picnic lunch.

Already excited for the release? The library’s caterpillars are currently on display in the Main Library, and families are encouraged to bring their children by to witness the incredible metamorphosis as the little caterpillars transform into beautiful butterflies.

La Mariposa is free and open to the public. For more information about more local spring events, please visit the Terrebonne Parish Public Library on Facebook.