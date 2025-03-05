St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou to return to downtown Thibodaux next weekend

Downtown Thibodaux is turning green for a fun-filled celebration next weekend!

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou will return this March, spreading the luck of the Irish and a little magic across Lafourche Parish. Come to downtown Thibodaux to enjoy live local music, delicious food and drinks with an Irish twist, a children’s corner, and the famous Cardboard Boat Race that brings out the creativity and competitive spirit in everyone. If you wish to participate in the Cardboard Boat Race, please send a direct message to the Friends of Bayou Lafourche on Facebook.

Not only is St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou a great way to celebrate with friends and family, but you’re also supporting the health and safety of Bayou Lafourche—a vital waterway that enriches our community’s culture and recreation. Whether you’re racing a handmade boat, cheering on your favorite team, or simply soaking up the festive atmosphere, there’s something for everyone to love.

St. Patrick’s Day on the Bayou will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM in downtown Thibodaux. General admission is free, but VIP tickets and more can be purchased here.

The Mission of the Friends of Bayou Lafourche is to raise the awareness of the importance of Bayou Lafourche and its revitalization, through education and informational outreach, and by the creation of recreation and beautification opportunities along the bayou. To learn more about their work, please visit their Facebook page.