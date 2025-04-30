Step inside the world of Marine Science at LUMCON’s “Meet the Fleet” Houma Open House

LUMCON is opening its doors at Blue Works so community members can come Meet the Fleet!

During this free, one-day event on the Houma Maritime Campus, come join LUMCON scientists, educators, and area consortium members in a fun-filled day. Learn more about our Blue Works facility and the Maritime Campus, research vessels, marine science, and how you can become part of it all with LUMCON – the heart of Louisiana marine science.

There will also be hands-on science activities and demonstrations, tours of LUMCON research vessels, Touch-a-Remotely-Operated-Vehicle, build a boat challenges, science talks and presentations, and kids games and story times.

The Meet the Fleet event will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM at 335 Dickson Road, Houma.

LUMCON as a consortium is a statewide academic endeavor to focus and strengthen the effectiveness of foundational marine science needed to address the environmental and socioeconomic challenges facing Louisiana and the nation.

Anchored by a first-rate marine laboratory, the DeFelice Marine Center, LUMCON is embedded in Louisiana’s dynamic wetland environment and conveniently located on a gateway to the open waters of the coastal ocean and the Gulf. From this facility, LUMCON operates a world-class fleet of research vessels unmatched on the Gulf Coast.

The mission of LUMCON is to promote, facilitate, and conduct research and education collaborations among Louisiana’s universities in marine and coastal sciences relevant to the sustainability of the coastal and marine environments of the Gulf coast.

For more information, please visit LUMCON on Facebook or their website.